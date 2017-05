Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s (R-FL) retirement “vaults her Miami district to the very top of Democrats’ takeover list,” according to the Cook Political Report.

“Over 27 years in the House, Ros-Lehtinen’s reputation as firmly anti-Castro but strongly pro-gay rights made her highly popular back home, even as FL-27 trended away from the national GOP. Now Democrats will be favored to win the district, where President Trump lost by 20 points.”