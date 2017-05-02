Obamacare Repeal Delaying Rest of Trump Agenda

“The congressional GOP’s protracted efforts to repeal Obamacare could exact a heavy toll on the rest of Donald Trump’s legislative agenda,” Politico reports.

“If repeal in the House is successful, action on some of the president’s top legislative priorities is expected to be pushed back to late this year or even next year, when lawmakers will be up for reelection and more reluctant to cast tough votes. The delay also threatens to sap whatever Republican momentum remains from the election, in the midst of what’s often the most prolific stretch of a new presidency.”

“Tax reform is the most prominent issue expected to be put on the back burner. But lawmakers haven’t even begun discussing Trump’s trillion-dollar infrastructure proposal. And the GOP’s long-held vow to get its appropriations process in order looks like a lost cause.”