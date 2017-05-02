Trump Says U.S. Needs a Government Shutdown

President Trump said that the United States needed “a good shutdown” this fall to force a partisan confrontation over federal spending, “and suggested that he might move to reverse longstanding Senate rules that effectively require a supermajority to approve most major legislation,” the New York Times reports.

“The declarations, in a pair of posts on Twitter, appeared to defend a spending package that Congress is likely to clear this week, but that fails to accomplish many of Mr. Trump’s stated goals, including any money to build a wall on the southern border that was his most talked-about campaign promise.”