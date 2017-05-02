The Real Reason Jim DeMint Got the Boot

“Jim DeMint’s ouster from The Heritage Foundation came as a shock to the hundreds of scholars and staffers who’ve seen the organization’s political influence grow thanks to DeMint’s controversial decision to align the leading conservative think tank closely with Donald Trump,” Politico reports.

“But interviews with over a dozen sources at the center of the drama suggest Heritage’s stewards… became convinced that DeMint was incapable of renewing the foundation’s place as an intellectual wellspring of the conservative movement.”