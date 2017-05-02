Republicans Still Scrambling for Votes on Health Care

“With two days left before an 11-day recess and no vote scheduled, House Republican leaders worked on Tuesday to win votes one at a time for their latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act after an influential Republican voice on health care came out against the measure,” the New York Times reports.

“A failure to get the repeal bill to a vote this week would be the third time that Speaker Paul Ryan could not rally his considerable House majority around a legislative priority that Republicans have promised for seven years.”

Washington Post: “Republican efforts to overhaul the nation’s health-care system collided Tuesday with fierce resistance about how it would affect people with preexisting medical conditions, casting the proposal’s future into deeper uncertainty as GOP leaders scrambled to try to salvage it.”

For members: Why Obamacare Is So Hard to Kill