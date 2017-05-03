Did the GOP Health Care Bill Die Again?

David Nather says it looks like the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act may be dead again, and by “dead,” I mean “until it comes back again.”

Who’s responsible? He points to Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), original supports of the bill who said they won’t vote to weaken provisions to protect those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Also important: “Jimmy Kimmel, for delivering the viral monologue about his newborn son’s heart defect and turning it into an emotional plea to keep covering pre-existing conditions. Former President Obama tweeted his thanks for Kimmel’s story.”

HuffPo whip list: 20 nos, 13 undecided, 14 lean yes, 7 lean no. It takes 23 nos to kill the bill.