Trumpcare Could Cost GOP Working-Class Voters

Harry Enten: “President Trump stormed into the White House thanks, in part, to working-class voters. Well, that was the conventional wisdom, in any case (there’s some debate over how big a factor economic anxiety actually was). But whatever working-class support Trump has, the Republican push to overhaul U.S. health care is putting it in peril.”

“The American Health Care Act, which may come up for a vote in the House this week (or not), appears to divide the Republican base along income lines. More specifically, Trump’s backing of the AHCA — and the renewed GOP effort to pass the bill — could eat away at the president’s support among lower-income Americans who otherwise like the job Trump is doing.”

