Garcetti for President?

“Just weeks after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) was reelected to a second term, rumors continue to circulate about whether he may already be eying his next political milestone,” CBS Los Angeles reports.

“A spokesman for Garcetti said Monday the mayor had no comment on a New York Times article identifying him as one of several high-profile Democrats who could be poised for a run for the White House in 2020.”

CNN: There are at least 22 Democrats considering a run for president in 2020.