Clinton Says Comey Cost Her the Election

Hillary Clinton said she takes personal responsibility for her 2016 loss, but also pointed to the timing of a letter from FBI Director James Comey and Russian interference as factors, CNN reports.

Said Clinton: “If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president.”

She added: “It wasn’t a perfect campaign, there is no such thing, but I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off. The evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling, persuasive, and so we overcame a lot in the campaign.”