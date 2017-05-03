House GOP Pushing for Thursday Vote on Health Care

“The House is about to give it one more try with the Republican health care bill. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) will introduce an amendment that would help protect people with pre-existing conditions, an attempt to bring moderate holdouts to the table,” Axios reports.

“Early Wednesday morning, well-placed sources in the White House and in the House Republican conference told us the momentum was driving towards a vote on Thursday. The White House has been more bullish all along, and senior House sources have been consistently exasperated at administration officials setting artificial deadlines.”

“Senior House lawmakers remain concerned about the potential for the new, more moderate, language to unnerve the ultra conservative House Freedom Caucus members.”