Pelosi Says Abortion Should Not Be Litmus Test

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told the Washington Post that the Democratic Party should not impose support for abortion rights as a litmus test on its candidates.

Said Pelosi: “I grew up Nancy D’Alesandro, in Baltimore, Maryland; in Little Italy; in a very devout Catholic family; fiercely patriotic; proud of our town and heritage, and staunchly Democratic. Most of those people — my family, extended family — are not pro-choice. You think I’m kicking them out of the Democratic Party?”