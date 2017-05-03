Trump Shattering Norms at a Dizzying Pace

First Read: “President Trump is still lacking his first major legislative achievement, and he had the rockiest first 100 days in modern times. But Trump has made this one significant change since taking office — he’s shattered more norms that would have shocked past presidents, Democrats or Republicans.”

“Now many of Trump supporters voted for him to smash these kinds of political norms. And he’s accomplished that. But imagine any other president, Republican or Democrat, extolling the need for a government shutdown, or using a football team from a service academy as a prop to score political points, or charging that the nation’s FBI director (who just happens to be investigating if Trump’s campaign had contacts with Russian entities) is conducting a ‘phony’ investigation. (How is that not obstruction of justice?) And that was just Tuesday. Yes, Trump is shattering norms. And too many of us are shrugging our shoulders.”