Can Democrats Get Millennials to Vote In 2018?

Ron Brownstein: “President Trump’s historically low approval ratings provide Democrats legitimate reasons for optimism about their prospects in the 2018 elections, especially in the House. But that confidence rests on a contradiction: Minorities and Millennials, the groups most alienated from Trump, are traditionally the constituencies least likely to vote in midterm elections.”

“That dynamic helped fuel the GOP sweeps in both the 2010 and 2014 contests under former President Obama, and offers a warning for the next one.”

“The challenge is especially urgent for Democrats because Trump divides younger and older Americans so sharply. Though Trump showed strength among blue-collar white Millennials, he carried just 36 percent of young people overall last November.”