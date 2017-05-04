Clinton to Launch Political Group Next Week

Hillary Clinton “is building a new political group to fund organizations working on the resistance to President Trump’s agenda, spending recent weeks in Washington, New York City, and Chappaqua, N.Y., meeting with donors and potential groups to invest in, and recruiting individuals for the group’s board of directors,” Politico reports.

“She is looking to launch the group, expected to be called Onward Together — a nod to her campaign slogan, Stronger Together — as soon as next week.”