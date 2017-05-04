Senate Won’t Take Up House Health Care Bill

Senate Republicans said they “won’t vote on the House-passed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, but will write their own legislation instead,” the Washington Examiner reports.

“A Senate proposal is now being developed by a 12-member working group. It will attempt to incorporate elements of the House bill, senators said, but will not take up the House bill as a starting point and change it through the amendment process.”

FiveThirtyEight: The GOP health bill is still far from law.

For members: The House Vote Is the Easy One