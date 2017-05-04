Republicans Hope They’ll Finally Pass a Repeal Bill

David Nather: “It looks like the House Republican health care bill may be coming back to life after all. And if the leadership is this close to having 216 votes, they may well get the rest when the roll call starts. But don’t get the impression this means the Affordable Care Act repeal effort is alive and well. This is Republicans just scraping by, getting a deeply unpopular bill off of their plates as quickly as they possibly can.”

New York Times: “The measure still faces opposition from health care providers, patient advocates and retirees, as well as from many Senate Republicans, who are not likely to pass it in its current form.”

Mike Allen: Three landmines ahead for Republicans.