Cindy McCain Eyed for Senior State Department Role

Cindy McCain, the wife of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), is expected to be offered a prominent role in the Trump administration’s State Department, the AP reports.

“Although it wasn’t clear what position she would fill, one possibility under discussion is McCain serving as an ambassador-at-large in Washington, focusing on a specific issue such as human trafficking, according to the administration official and another individual familiar with the talks. McCain, a philanthropist and global humanitarian activist, has been a vocal advocate for victims of human trafficking for several years.”