“The pace of hiring picked up again in April and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade, providing reassurance the broader economy is poised for a strong spring after a lackluster start to the year,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The unemployment rate for April edged down to 4.4% from the prior month’s 4.5% reading. The unemployment rate hasn’t been this low since May 2007, and that matched the lowest rate of any point during the prior expansion.”