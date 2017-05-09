Kimmel Returns to Talk About Health Care

A week after Jimmy Kimmel’s impassioned words about his newborn son’s health crisis and the country’s health care system, the late night host had more to say.

“One week ago tonight, I made an emotional speech that was seen by millions, and as a result of my powerful words on that night, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about repeal and replace, they realized that what is right is right, and I saved health insurance in the United States of America! Oh, I didn’t? I didn’t save it? They voted against it anyway? I really need to pay more attention to the news.”