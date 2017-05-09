Republicans Battle Over Tax Reform

“House Republican leaders are battling the Trump administration as well as many of their own colleagues in Congress — including the Freedom Caucus — over one of the most basic questions surrounding their tax plans this year: Should they go for a once-in-a-generation overhaul of the code or settle for an old-fashioned tax cut?,” Politico reports.

“With Republicans in complete control of the government, Speaker Paul Ryan and his chamber’s tax writers see a rare opportunity for a sweeping makeover, something lawmakers have long promised but haven’t done since the Reagan administration.”

“The other side wants to focus on cutting taxes. That would not only be a much easier lift but, with all the uncertainty over Republicans’ Obamacare replacement plans, would also help ensure they go into next year’s midterm elections with a major legislative accomplishment.”