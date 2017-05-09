Trump Team Vows to Release Video of Clinton Concession

White House aide Dan Scavino “celebrated the six-month anniversary of the election by tweeting a screen grab of the late night phone call in which Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton called to concede to Republican candidate Donald Trump,” Yahoo News reports.

“Scavino promised to share video of the conversation, which he said came via a Nov. 9 phone call at 2:30 a.m. from longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin to Trump’s then-campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.”

The Trump’s campaign website was also relaunched along with a statement that said it would offer a “unique, behind the scenes view.”