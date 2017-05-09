Labrador Will Run for Idaho Governor

Rep. Raúl Labrador (R-ID) filed paperwork to run for governor and promised a formal candidacy announcement in the “coming weeks,” an expected development that came as the congressman continues to face harsh national publicity for comments last week that “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care,” the Idaho Statesman reports.

HuffPost: “The announcement ends long speculation that Labrador was eyeing the governor’s mansion. For years, Labrador has seemed frustrated by the slow pace of lawmaking. He’s bemoaned the erosion of regular order in Congress and been a key player himself in thwarting major pieces of legislation.”