Democrats Move to Slow Down Senate Business

Washington Post: “Capitol Hill was roiled Wednesday by the aftershocks of President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James B. Comey, as Senate Democrats began the process of slowing committee business and renewed calls for an independent investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.”

“Democrats invoked an obscure Senate rule that prevents committee hearings from lasting more than two hours after the Senate convenes. The move will cause Wednesday’s committee business — including nomination hearings for three deputies to Attorney General Jeff Sessions — to shut down around lunchtime.”