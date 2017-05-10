Why a Membership Model? – Part 5

In these trying times, New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg says advertisers have to step up to support the news media:

So, yeah, America’s Advertisers, I’m talking about democracy, and your role in it. News flash: You have one. Let me explain. We are still very much in the midst of a fascinating, often exciting but sometimes scary digital transformation in which advertising dollars are moving to Google and Facebook in a hurry. But as those dollars are moving toward Google and Facebook, they are often moving away from quality news and information providers, starving them of the direct digital revenue they need to pay for fact-based news gathering. Real news costs real money; fake news comes cheap.

However well-intentioned an idea, it will never happen. The reason advertisers are moving to Google and Facebook — and away from news sites — is that it just works better.

The digital news media needs a better business model. Pleading with advertisers to support news — against their own financial interests — is just not a viable long term strategy.

The membership model works much better. Publishers are directly accountable to their readers. That’s it.

If you’re a regular here, please consider joining. In addition to supporting a site you love, you’ll also get exclusive analysis, new features and no advertising.

Join today for $5 a month or $50 for the year.