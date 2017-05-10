Reporter Arrested for Trying to Ask a Question

Esquire: “In a day of truly cinematic developments from the executive branch, one nearly slipped by. Journalist Dan Heyman, a producer for Public News Service, approached Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and his colleague Kellyanne Conway at the capitol building in West Virginia to ask them a question about the American Health Care Act. A few minutes later, he was arrested.”

“Preliminary eye-witness reports suggest that capitol police were unaware Heyman was a member of the press. He was reportedly detained after getting too close to Price and Conway. Heyman was charged with ‘willful destruction of state government processes’ by the capitol police and held in a regional jail for several hours. He was released on $5,000 bond.”