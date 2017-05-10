Republicans Close Ranks Behind Trump

Washington Post: “In the hours since President Trump sacked James Comey as FBI director, the splashiest headlines have gone to Republican critics of the move… But for most elected Republicans, and on conservative-leaning media, the story last night and today has been a cut-and-dry case of Democratic Party hypocrisy. Despite the White House’s deer-in-headlights PR response to questions, most of the president’s allies have robustly defended him, syncing up with the preferred story line that the president did what most Americans had been craving.”