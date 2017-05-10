Russian Diplomat Mocks America’s ‘Humiliating’ Situation

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said “it is humiliating for the American people to realize that the Russian federation is controlling the situation in America” during a press conference at the Russian Embassy, Axios reports.

Said Labrov: “I believe that politicians are damaging the political system of the U.S. trying to pretend that someone is controlling America from the outside.”

On his conversation with President Trump this morning: “He didn’t raise the issue of Russia’s involvement into America’s elections last year.”