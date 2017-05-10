White House Scrambled to Defend Trump on Comey

Jonathan Swan: “Sources at the White House described scenes of confusion in the hours following news of Trump firing Comey. Internally, at least at a fairly senior level, people were scrambling to figure out what happened.”

“The firing was done in such haste that his own comms shop couldn’t catch up, and the vast majority of White House staff learned about it on TV when the news broke, per White House sources. There are reports of a meeting in Spicer’s office after they announced the news, which happened Chuck Schumer was on TV giving his response to the news of the firing.”

Said one official: “It’s insane. The whole thing is just insane.”

Matt Drudge: “Trump advisers leaking to media are now deliberately sabotaging presidency. Major house cleaning needed for survival.”