Trump Approval Sinks to Near-Record Low

A new Quinnipiac poll finds President Trump with a near-record negative 36% to 58% job approval rating.

Said pollster Tim Malloy: “There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers. The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees and independent voters, the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump’s first 100 days were mainly a failure and deepening concerns about Trump’s honesty, intelligence and level headedness are red flags that the administration simply can’t brush away.”