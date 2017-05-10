Small Group of GOP Senators Hold Sway Over Next Steps

Gerald Seib: “Amid the controversy over the firing of the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the key players in Washington suddenly are a small group of moderate and independent-minded Republican senators whose support, or lack thereof, now becomes the crucial factor for President Donald Trump.”

“Those senators—perhaps fewer than 10 in all—will, more than anyone, determine whether the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election now moves toward an independent counsel or some other independent body. They also will determine whether or not a new FBI director can be confirmed without a deal being struck on a new path for that Russia inquiry.”