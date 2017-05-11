Acting FBI Director Contradicts White House

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Intelligence Committee that James Comey had not, as the White House said, lost the broad confidence of the bureau’s employees, Axios reports.

Said McCabe: “No sir, that is not accurate… I can tell you that I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard… It has been the greatest privilege and honor of my professional life to work with him… I can confidently tell you that the vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep and positive connection to him.”