Comey ‘Taken Aback’ When Trump Asked for Loyalty

A source close to James Comey tells CNN that the former FBI Director was “taken aback” by President Trump’s request for a personal assurance or pledge of loyalty at a dinner shortly after he took office.

“Comey refused to do so, saying he could not provide such a pledge — those who work at the FBI pledge their loyalty to the US Constitution, not to any individual person — but he promised to always be honest with the President.”

One new detail: “The late January dinner was arranged at Trump’s request.”