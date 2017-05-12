Trump Lawyers Claim He Had No Russian Income

Lawyers for President Trump said that a review of his last 10 years of tax returns do not reflect “any income of any type from Russian sources,” with some exceptions, the AP reports.

“It’s the latest attempt by the president to tamp down concerns about any Russian ties amid an ongoing investigation of his campaign’s associates.”

“The attorneys did not release copies of Trump’s tax returns, so The Associated Press cannot independently verify their conclusions. Their review also notably takes into account only Trump’s returns from the past 10 years, leaving open questions about whether there were financial dealings with Russia in earlier years.”