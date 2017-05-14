Bannon and Stone Helped Slam Ailes Foes

Several people familiar with the arrangements have told Politico that President Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and longtime confidant Roger Stone coordinated with Roger Ailes to monitor and undermine the ousted Fox chief’s perceived adversaries.

“In the weeks before the release of Gabirel Sherman’s biography, 2014’s The Loudest Voice in the Room, Bannon huddled inside a Fox News conference room with Ailes, Ailes’ personal attorney Peter Johnson Jr., pollster Pat Caddell and former Fox journalist Peter Boyer to discuss discrediting the book… true to form, Bannon advocated an all-out ‘go to war’ approach…”