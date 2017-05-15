Lawmaker Targeted Activist in Letter to Her Employer

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) “wrote a fundraising letter in March to the board member of a local bank, warning him that a member of an activist group opposing the Republican worked at his bank,” WNYC reports.

“The employee was questioned and criticized for her involvement in NJ 11th for Change, a group that formed after the election of Donald Trump and has been pressuring Frelinghuysen to meet with constituents in his district and oppose the Trump agenda… She says the pressure she received for her political involvement was one of several reasons she decided to leave.”