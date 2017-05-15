‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Claim Conway Doesn’t Like Trump

“Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough claimed that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway felt “so dirty” supporting President Trump on their show that she once said she needed to “take a shower,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Said Brzezinski: “She would shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say ‘Blech, I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much.”

Scarborough claimed Conway once said, “I don’t believe in this guy. He’s just my client. It’s just a paycheck… I’m just doing this for the money.”