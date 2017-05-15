Trump Aide Leaked Defense Secretary’s Phone Number

Rachel Manteuffel: “A story about President Trump’s bodyguard Keith Schiller… was accompanied by a photograph of the two of them walking on White House grounds. The bodyguard was holding a stack of papers, and, according to the caller, on the outside of those papers was a yellow sticky note that said ‘Jim, Mad Dog, Mattis’ and had a phone number.”

“This of course sounds impossible. Way more care than that is taken around the president, right? The Secret Service is good at secrecy, generally. So I thanked the guy for the call and dubiously pulled up the photo in question. With the monitor turned 90 degrees and the photo blown up, indeed, I could make out a number and what might be “Jim, Mad Dog, Mattis,” if you have better eyesight than mine even when I squint.”

“I called. I got the voice mail. It was him.”