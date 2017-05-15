Trump Revealed Classified Info to Russians

President Trump “revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State,” the Washington Post reports.

“The information Trump relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government. The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia… After Trump’s meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage.”

Trump seemed to be boasting about his inside knowledge of the looming threat: “I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day.”