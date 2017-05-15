White House Won’t Say If Tapes Exist

“The White House refused to say Monday whether it would comply with congressional requests to produce possible recordings of conversations between President Trump and White House visitors,” The Hill reports.

Facing repeated questions from multiple news outlets, White House press secretary Sean Spicer went back to the same line: “The president has made it clear what his position is.”

“Spicer’s response heightened a standoff between the executive and legislative branches that could complicate the process to replace Comey.”