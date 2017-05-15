Nervous Trump Aides Hope for a Reboot

“Rattled by President Donald Trump’s increasing frustration with the staff guidance he’s getting and by the administration’s unforced errors, White House officials are desperately hoping the president’s first foreign trip beginning on Friday offers a chance to reboot what’s become a damaging narrative,” NBC News reports.

“Preparations for the trip come as Trump’s inner circle appears to be shrinking, fueling paranoia inside the West Wing among a fatigued staff battered by a drumbeat of reports suggesting some senior staffers are on the chopping block.”

“While some kind of shake-up appears nearly inevitable at this point, insiders caution it doesn’t seem imminent — at least, not right now.”

For members: Trump’s Legislative Agenda Is Essentially Dead This Year