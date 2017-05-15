Democratic Lawmaker Says Trump Must Be Impeached

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) called for the impeachment of President Trump, “marking the most explicit call yet by a member of Congress to start the process of ousting the president,” BuzzFeed reports.

“Green, in a statement, cited Trump’s ‘obstruction’ in the investigation into whether his campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election. Green pointed specifically to Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey last week, as well as Trump’s tweet stating that Comey ‘better hope that there are no tapes of our conversations’ and that Trump ‘acknowledged he considered the investigation when he fired’ Comey.”