U.S. Accuses Syria of Mass Murders

“The Trump administration accused the Syrian government of operating a crematorium to cover up what U.S. officials called ‘mass murders’ at the notorious Saydnaya prison outside Damascus,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The U.S. estimates the Syrian government is hanging as many as 50 detainees per day at the prison and burning some of the remains afterwards… The U.S. released several declassified satellite photos it says reveal the existence of the crematorium near the main prison.”