Comey Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation

President Trump asked the FBI director James Comey “to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February,” the New York Times reports.

Said Trump, according to the memo: “I hope you can let this go.”

“The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and FBI investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia.”