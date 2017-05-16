Republicans Desperately Want Trump to Work Out

Dan Balz: “As President Trump lurches from one crisis to another, Republicans have chosen a strategy of compartmentalization over confrontation. It is a survival mechanism, one that comes with no guarantee of ultimate success but with significant risks attached.”

“With each controversy, Republicans try to look away, in the hope that the storm around the White House will pass and some sense of calm and normalcy will emerge. Events of the past eight days — the firing of James Comey as FBI director and now the report that the president shared highly classified information from a U.S. ally with the Russians — underscore just how difficult it has become to maintain that posture.”

“Republicans desperately want this relationship to work. They have a big policy agenda that they want to see turned into law. They want to move on health care and taxes, government regulations and budget priorities. They waited through the last years of the previous administration for the opportunity to hold all the levers of power.”