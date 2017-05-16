Democrats Open Big Lead on Generic Ballot

A new Public Policy Polling survey shows Democrats now have a 49% to 38% lead overall on the generic congressional ballot.

“Even more notable though is that among voters who say they’re ‘very excited’ to turn out in the 2018 election, the Democratic lead balloons to 27 points at 61% to 34%. The outcome of lower turnout midterm elections often hinges on which side is more engaged, and Democrats have the clear advantage at this point on that front — 63% of their voters say they’re ‘very excited’ about voting in next year’s election, compared to only 52% of Republicans who say the same.”

Also of note: Only 25% of voters support the GOP health care bill, while 52% are opposed.