Yates Won’t Be Running for Governor

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told the New Yorker she won’t run for governor of Georgia.

Said Yates: “I am totally ruling out the governor’s race. I am not running for governor.”

But she added: “I recognize that I may have a voice that I didn’t have before. And part of what I want to be able to do is to figure out how I can responsibly use that voice in a way to impact things that I think really matter. I just don’t know what form that takes. I’ve got to give something more back.”