Putin Offers to Hand Over Records of Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he “would be willing to provide the U.S. Congress a record of President Trump’s meeting with top Russian envoys, possibly offering new details on the disclosures of reportly highly classified intelligence information,” the Washington Post reports.

“The remarkable offer for the Kremlin to share evidence with U.S. oversight committees came with the caveat that the request for the transcript would have to come from the Trump administration.”

Putin also said that “political schizophrenia” had gripped the United States.