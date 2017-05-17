Special Counsel Named to Oversee Russian Investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice has named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in charge of Russia investigation.

Said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: “I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel.”

Washington Post: “The move marks a concession by the Trump administration to Democratic demands for the investigation to be run independently of the Justice Department. Calls for a special counsel have increased since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week.”

New York Times: “The appointment of Mr. Mueller dramatically raises the stakes for President Trump in the multiple investigations into his campaign’s ties to the Russians.”