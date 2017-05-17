Tapper Slams Trump for ‘Self-Pity’

Jake Tapper took exception on CNN at President Trump’s claim that he’s been treated more unfairly than any other president in history.

Said Tapper: “Every single one of the president’s wounds is self-inflicted. Every single one. I don’t really understand the propensity for self-pity at a time like this.”

He added: “My second reaction is, four U.S. presidents have been actually literally assassinated and killed. But more broadly speaking, when it comes to a president that has been treated unfairly, I mean that president led the charge claiming that the first African-American president was born in Africa. Which is not only a charge that is false, but is not a little bit racist.”