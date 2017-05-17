White House Moves Into Danger Zone

Republicans close to the White House tell Mike Allen that yesterday’s revelations “could take President Trump into a legal or constitutional realm where his staff and supporters can’t save him.”

Said one: “A week ago, we were talking about the agenda grinding to a halt. Now, the train is going down the hill backwards.”

This is important: “Watch for Trump to continue stoking his base, because his support there is what gives him power over lawmakers: They’re much less likely to abandon or undermine him if he remains popular in their states or districts. It’s his most basic survival strategy — and it’s another reason he won’t change.”